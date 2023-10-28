The Phoenix Suns (1-1) face the Utah Jazz (1-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot 47.3% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents shot last season.

Utah went 26-22 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Jazz ranked fifth.

The Jazz scored 5.5 more points per game last year (117.1) than the Suns gave up (111.6).

Utah put together a 34-24 record last season in games it scored more than 111.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz averaged 118.0 points per game at home last season, and 116.2 on the road.

The Jazz conceded 116.9 points per game at home last season, and 119.1 away.

At home, the Jazz knocked down 14.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

