Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Clarkson put up 13 points and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 120-118 win versus the Clippers.

Below we will break down Clarkson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-102)

Over 17.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns gave up 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 42.9 boards per contest.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 34 22 5 5 2 0 0 11/18/2022 31 20 2 3 2 0 0

