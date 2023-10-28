When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jordan Eberle light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

Eberle has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Eberle has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

