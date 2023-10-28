The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Eberle intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

In one of eight games this season, Eberle has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of eight games this season Eberle has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Eberle has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Eberle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.