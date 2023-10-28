The Florida Panthers (3-3) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a victory and the Kraken off a loss.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 18 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (18 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 8 2 5 7 2 3 0% Vince Dunn 8 1 6 7 4 4 - Jaden Schwartz 8 4 1 5 2 3 70.4% Jared McCann 8 3 1 4 1 0 62.5% Matthew Beniers 8 0 3 3 5 4 44.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 18 total goals (three per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers' 17 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 16 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 17 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players