Kraken vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
The Florida Panthers (3-3) are favored on their home ice against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) on Saturday, October 28. The Panthers are -160 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+135) in the game, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Kraken vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6.5
Kraken vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals only twice this season.
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in two of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Seattle has yet to win as an underdog with odds of +135 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.
