The Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and the Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is an important part of the offense for Seattle, with seven points this season, as he has recorded one goal and six assists in eight games.

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.

This season, Schwartz has four goals and one assist for Florida.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 2-0-2 record this season, with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league). In 4 games, he has 121 saves, and has allowed 12 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, with nine points (seven goals, two assists) and an average ice time of 21:05 per game.

Evan Rodrigues is another important player for Florida, with eight points (1.3 per game) -- scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Tkachuk has six points for Florida, via zero goals and six assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (1.0 goals against average) and racked up 27 saves with a .964% save percentage (third-best in league).

Kraken vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th 14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th 32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

