Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will face the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Beniers' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is -10.

Beniers has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

Beniers has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Beniers has an assist in two of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

