Should you bet on Oliver Bjorkstrand to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

