Should you bet on Oliver Bjorkstrand to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

