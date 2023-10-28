Can we expect Pierre-Edouard Bellemare finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bellemare stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Bellemare has zero points on the power play.
  • Bellemare's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.