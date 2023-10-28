Incarnate Word, Nicholls State, Week 9 Southland Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Southland as we head into Week 9 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: W 27-7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 27-7 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Houston Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-8
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ McNeese
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
