Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Panthers on October 28?
On Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Vince Dunn going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dunn stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Dunn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Dunn's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
