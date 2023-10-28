The Seattle Kraken, with Vince Dunn, will be on the ice Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Dunn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vince Dunn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Dunn has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Dunn has a point in four of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of eight games this season, Dunn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Dunn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

