Walker Kessler NBA Player Preview vs. the Suns - October 28
Walker Kessler will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we break down Kessler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Suns
- Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-139)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)
Looking to bet on one or more of Kessler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Conceding 111.6 points per contest last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the league.
- Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Walker Kessler vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/27/2023
|30
|18
|8
|1
|0
|7
|1
|11/26/2022
|17
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/18/2022
|20
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.