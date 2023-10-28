Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football schedule includes five games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.