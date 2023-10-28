Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 9, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the Southland. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|-
