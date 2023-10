Looking to see how the two games featuring SWAC teams played out in Week 9 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Jackson State vs. UAPB | Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M

Week 9 SWAC Results

Jackson State 40 UAPB 14

Jackson State Leaders

Passing: JaCobian Morgan (26-for-36, 373 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

JaCobian Morgan (26-for-36, 373 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: JD Martin (9 ATT, 73 YDS)

JD Martin (9 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Fabian McCray (0 TAR, 7 REC, 136 YDS, 1 TD)

UAPB Leaders

Passing: Chancellor Edwards (16-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chancellor Edwards (16-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mekhi Hagens (9 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Mekhi Hagens (9 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Daemon Dawkins (0 TAR, 7 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UAPB Jackson State 227 Total Yards 475 130 Passing Yards 373 97 Rushing Yards 102 2 Turnovers 1

Florida A&M 45 Prairie View A&M 7

Florida A&M Leaders

Passing: Jeremy Moussa (14-for-25, 272 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jeremy Moussa (14-for-25, 272 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaquez Yant (9 ATT, 63 YDS)

Jaquez Yant (9 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Jah'Marae Sheread (4 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Passing: Trazon Connley (9-for-24, 93 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Trazon Connley (9-for-24, 93 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Caleb Johnson (10 ATT, 60 YDS)

Caleb Johnson (10 ATT, 60 YDS) Receiving: Trejon Spiller (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 453 Total Yards 220 272 Passing Yards 93 181 Rushing Yards 127 2 Turnovers 3

Next Week's SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Venue: Daytona Stadium

Daytona Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Louis Crews Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field TV Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Favorite: -

Southern Jaguars at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Ladd-Peebles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

