For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Yanni Gourde a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Gourde scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Gourde has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

