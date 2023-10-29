Brandon Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Johnson's stats below.

Johnson's season stats include 122 yards on eight receptions (15.3 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 13 times.

Brandon Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 122 38 3 15.3

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 3 2 31 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 2 66 2 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 2 12 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 4 1 Week 5 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0

