Kansas City (6-1) brings a six-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 46 in the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Broncos, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have taken the field for seven games this year, and they have been winning after the first quarter four times and have been losing three times.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have led four times, have been behind one time, and have been tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have lost the second quarter four times and won three times in seven games this season.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Broncos have lost that quarter in five games and have tied two games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.1 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Broncos have won that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

In seven games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 8 In-Game Primers

Broncos vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Broncos have been winning four times and have been losing three times.

In seven games this year, the Chiefs have had the lead after the first half six times (5-1 in those games) and been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Broncos have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

The Chiefs have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in three games (3-0).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chiefs or the Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.