The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Chiefs will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Chiefs rank seventh in total defense this year (294.6 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 396.7 total yards per game. The Broncos rank 21st in total yards per game (311), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 424.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-7) Toss Up (46) Chiefs 31, Broncos 15

Broncos Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has covered just once in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Denver and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this year.

The over/under for this game is 1.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Broncos games (44.3).

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Kansas City has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

So far this season, two Kansas City games have gone over the point total.

Chiefs games have had an average of 48.7 points this season, 2.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 25.4 15 27.8 14 22.3 16.3 Denver 21.1 31 22.3 25 19.7 39

