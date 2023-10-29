Will Dwayne Washington Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dwayne Washington did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Washington's stats on this page.
Rep Dwayne Washington and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of last year's season stats, Washington rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and had one catch (one target) for seven yards.
Keep an eye on Washington's injury status
Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Broncos have no other running back on the injury report.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Washington 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|11
|38
|0
|3.5
|1
|1
|7
|0
Washington Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|0
