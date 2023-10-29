Dwayne Washington did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Washington's stats on this page.

Rep Dwayne Washington and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of last year's season stats, Washington rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and had one catch (one target) for seven yards.

Keep an eye on Washington's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Broncos have no other running back on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Washington 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 11 38 0 3.5 1 1 7 0

Washington Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Buccaneers 4 18 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 3 7 0 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.