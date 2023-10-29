The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Marvin Mims get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims' 10 catches have yielded 246 yards (35.1 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0

