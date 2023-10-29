Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes II in Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs Preview, Stats
Who has the edge under center when Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) square off against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup
|Russell Wilson
|2023 Stats
|Patrick Mahomes II
|7
|Games Played
|7
|66.4%
|Completion %
|69.5%
|1,499 (214.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,017 (288.1)
|13
|Touchdowns
|15
|4
|Interceptions
|6
|171 (24.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|214 (30.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Russell Wilson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 205.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chiefs Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Chiefs have been getting it done on defense, with 15 points allowed per game (third in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Kansas City's D has been on top of its game, with 1,322 passing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).
- Against the run, the Chiefs have given up 740 total rushing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).
- Defensively, Kansas City ranks 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (50%) and 12th in third-down efficiency allowed (37.1%).
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 273.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
Broncos Defensive Stats
