Jazz vs. Nuggets October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Northwest Division opponents meet when the Denver Nuggets (1-0) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Ball Arena, beginning on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games
- November 6 at the Bulls
- November 2 at home vs the Magic
- October 27 at home vs the Clippers
- October 28 at the Suns
- November 4 at the Timberwolves
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.0 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.
- John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Per game, Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jazz vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Jazz
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.0
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.