The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -7.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah played 50 games last season that had more than 230.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Jazz games last season was 235.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Jazz compiled a 48-34-0 ATS record last season.
  • Utah won 18, or 40%, of the 45 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Jazz had a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks last season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 27.8% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last year, the Jazz had better results on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0).
  • Utah's games finished above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).
  • The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game last season, just 4.6 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
  • Utah went 40-15 versus the spread and 33-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Nuggets
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
40-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 27-10
33-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-4
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
21-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
18-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.