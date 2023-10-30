The Utah Jazz (1-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (3-0) at Ball Arena on Monday, October 30 at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Questionable Wrist 12 2 2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jay Huff: Out (Rib), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and KJZZ

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 230.5

