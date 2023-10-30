Jazz vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - October 30
The Utah Jazz (1-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (3-0) at Ball Arena on Monday, October 30 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Questionable
|Wrist
|12
|2
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Jay Huff: Out (Rib), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|230.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.