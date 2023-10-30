The Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Clarkson, in his most recent showing, had seven points in a 126-104 loss to the Suns.

With prop bets available for Clarkson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

The Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the league.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, third in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 22 6 5 3 0 2 1 10/19/2022 30 10 5 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.