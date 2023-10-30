Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Monday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Eberle interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Eberle vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

Eberle has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Eberle has registered a point in a game twice this year in nine games played, including multiple points once.

Eberle has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Eberle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

