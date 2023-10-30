The Utah Jazz, with Kelly Olynyk, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 126-104 loss against the Suns, Olynyk had nine points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Olynyk's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Nuggets were the best squad in the NBA last year, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

On defense, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, third in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 33 18 9 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 20 7 3 3 1 1 1 10/19/2022 15 8 0 1 2 0 0

