The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Kraken off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Lightning-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 30 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 20 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 9 1 6 7 5 5 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 9 2 5 7 2 4 0% Jaden Schwartz 9 4 2 6 2 4 70% Jared McCann 9 4 1 5 2 0 60% Will Borgen 9 0 4 4 2 1 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players