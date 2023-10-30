The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +135 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Kraken vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +135 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of eight games this season.

The Lightning are 3-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Kraken have two wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter once this season, and won.

Seattle has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +135 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

