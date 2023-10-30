The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn has recorded one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Seattle with seven total points (0.8 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand's seven points this season, including two goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.

This season, Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals and contributed two assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of six.

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 0-4-0 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 103 saves and an .896 save percentage, 42nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 11 points in eight games (six goals, five assists).

Brayden Point has two goals and eight assists, equaling 10 points (1.3 per game).

Victor Hedman has scored one goal and added eight assists in eight games for Tampa Bay.

In one games, Matt Tomkins' record is 0-1-0. He has conceded four goals (4.1 goals against average) and has recorded 33 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 9th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.22 28th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 24th 28.6 Shots 30.7 18th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 32.1 23rd 4th 32.14% Power Play % 20% 15th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.