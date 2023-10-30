Kraken vs. Lightning October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.
Kraken vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN,ROOT Sports NW
Kraken Players to Watch
- Dunn has recorded one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Seattle with seven total points (0.8 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's seven points this season, including two goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.
- This season, Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals and contributed two assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of six.
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 0-4-0 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 103 saves and an .896 save percentage, 42nd in the league.
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 11 points in eight games (six goals, five assists).
- Brayden Point has two goals and eight assists, equaling 10 points (1.3 per game).
- Victor Hedman has scored one goal and added eight assists in eight games for Tampa Bay.
- In one games, Matt Tomkins' record is 0-1-0. He has conceded four goals (4.1 goals against average) and has recorded 33 saves.
Kraken vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|9th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|2.22
|28th
|12th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|24th
|28.6
|Shots
|30.7
|18th
|28th
|34.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|23rd
|4th
|32.14%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|2nd
|94.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
