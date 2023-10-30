Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Lightning on October 30, 2023
Nikita Kucherov and Vince Dunn are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken meet at Amalie Arena on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Dunn has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with seven total points (0.8 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with seven total points this season. He has scored two goals and added five assists in nine games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Seattle's Jaden Schwartz is among the leading scorers on the team with six total points (four goals and two assists).
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Kucherov is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 11 points. He has six goals and five assists this season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 10 points (two goals, eight assists) to the team.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
