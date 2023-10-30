The Denver Nuggets (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and KJZZ

ALT and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 133 - Jazz 96

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 7.5)

Nuggets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-37.6)

Nuggets (-37.6) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

Last year the Jazz scored 117.1 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and surrendered 118.0 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Utah allowed 43.5 boards per game last season (17th-ranked in NBA), but it shined by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

The Jazz ranked ninth in the NBA with 26.0 assists per game.

In terms of turnovers, Utah was outplayed both offensively and defensively, as it ranked third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.9 per game) and fifth-worst in forced turnovers (12.0 per contest).

Last season the Jazz made 13.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.3% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.