Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thinking about a bet on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

In 9 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:42 on the ice per game.

Bjorkstrand has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Bjorkstrand has a point in four of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

