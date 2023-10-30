In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

