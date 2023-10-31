The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, take on the New York Knicks (1-2). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-2.5) 214.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and conceding 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential.

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allowed 106.9 per contest (first in the league).

The two teams combined to score 228.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams gave up 220 points per contest last year, 5.5 more points than the total for this game.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last year.

Knicks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

