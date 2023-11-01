Boise State (5-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Western Oregon Wolves.

Upcoming Boise State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Oregon H 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Northwestern State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 CSU Fullerton H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Washington State N 11:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 San Jose State A 10:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Colorado State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Nevada A 10:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 UNLV H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 San Diego State H 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Fresno State A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Utah State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 New Mexico A 10:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Air Force H 4:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Colorado State A 9:00 PM

Boise State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Oregon Wolves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: ExtraMile Arena
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Boise State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chibuzo Agbo 8 14.9 5.8 0.4 1.3 0.3 46.9% (38-81) 41.0% (16-39)
Tyson Degenhart 7 14.3 4.3 1.7 1.6 0.4 43.7% (31-71) 30.0% (6-20)
O'Mar Stanley 8 9.3 3.5 1.3 0.5 1.0 57.8% (26-45) 25.0% (2-8)
Max Rice 8 7.5 2.4 1.0 0.9 0.0 29.2% (21-72) 19.4% (7-36)
Cam Martin 8 7.3 5.3 2.4 0.9 0.6 45.2% (19-42) 16.7% (2-12)

