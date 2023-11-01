Do you live and breathe all things Boise State? Then show your support for the Broncos women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including up-to-date stats, keep scrolling.

Boise State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Natalie Pasco 7 14.6 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.3 Mya Hansen 7 9.7 3.1 3.1 0.7 0.4 Abby Muse 7 7.6 11.4 1.3 0.9 4.0 Dani Bayes 7 6.9 1.9 1.7 1.1 0.0 Elodie Lalotte 6 7.5 4.5 0.7 0.7 1.0 Mary Kay Naro 7 6.3 4.4 5.7 1.3 0.4 Tatum Thompson 7 4.3 2.4 0.4 1.0 0.4 Trista Hull 5 6.0 4.0 0.4 0.2 0.8 Alyssa Christensen 7 4.1 3.1 0.1 0.0 0.6 Linsey Lovrovich 6 1.5 2.2 1.2 0.0 0.2

Boise State season stats

Boise State has six wins so far this season (6-1).

When Boise State beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked No. 278 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 68-65, it was its signature victory of the year thus far.

The Broncos have played zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Boise State's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Boise State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Eastern Washington A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 CSU Bakersfield H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 BYU A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Rocky Mountain H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UCSD N 7:00 PM

