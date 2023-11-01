Coming up for the Boise State Broncos women (7-2) is a game away versus the BYU Cougars, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Boise State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 BYU A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Rocky Mountain H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UCSD N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 San Diego A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Wyoming A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Nevada H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 New Mexico A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 San Diego State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 San Jose State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Utah State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 UNLV H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 San Diego State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Fresno State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 San Jose State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Wyoming H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Boise State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: BYU Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Marriott Center

Top Boise State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Natalie Pasco 9 14.3 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.2 47.1% (49-104) 49.1% (26-53)
Mya Hansen 9 9.6 3.3 2.8 0.7 0.3 40.6% (28-69) 50.0% (15-30)
Dani Bayes 9 7.6 2.0 1.6 1.0 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 34.8% (16-46)
Abby Muse 9 7.2 10.9 1.6 1.0 3.8 53.3% (24-45) -
Mary Kay Naro 9 6.0 4.3 4.9 1.2 0.6 44.4% (20-45) 42.9% (6-14)

