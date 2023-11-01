Buy Tickets for Boise State Broncos Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Boise State Broncos women (7-2) is a game away versus the BYU Cougars, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to catch the Boise State Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Boise State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Boise State's next matchup information
- Opponent: BYU Cougars
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Marriott Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Boise State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Boise State players
Shop for Boise State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Natalie Pasco
|9
|14.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.3
|0.2
|47.1% (49-104)
|49.1% (26-53)
|Mya Hansen
|9
|9.6
|3.3
|2.8
|0.7
|0.3
|40.6% (28-69)
|50.0% (15-30)
|Dani Bayes
|9
|7.6
|2.0
|1.6
|1.0
|0.0
|38.1% (24-63)
|34.8% (16-46)
|Abby Muse
|9
|7.2
|10.9
|1.6
|1.0
|3.8
|53.3% (24-45)
|-
|Mary Kay Naro
|9
|6.0
|4.3
|4.9
|1.2
|0.6
|44.4% (20-45)
|42.9% (6-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.