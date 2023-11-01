Coming up for the Boise State Broncos women (7-2) is a game away versus the BYU Cougars, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Boise State Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Boise State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Boise State's next matchup information

Opponent: BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Boise State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Boise State players

Shop for Boise State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Natalie Pasco 9 14.3 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.2 47.1% (49-104) 49.1% (26-53) Mya Hansen 9 9.6 3.3 2.8 0.7 0.3 40.6% (28-69) 50.0% (15-30) Dani Bayes 9 7.6 2.0 1.6 1.0 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 34.8% (16-46) Abby Muse 9 7.2 10.9 1.6 1.0 3.8 53.3% (24-45) - Mary Kay Naro 9 6.0 4.3 4.9 1.2 0.6 44.4% (20-45) 42.9% (6-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.