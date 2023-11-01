Collin Sexton's Utah Jazz match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 110-102 loss to the Nuggets (his last action) Sexton produced 12 points.

In this article, we look at Sexton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)

Over 11.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 113.0 points per game last season, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league last season, allowing 44.4 per contest.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 10/31/2022 24 15 2 0 2 0 2 10/29/2022 32 19 2 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.