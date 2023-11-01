Do you live and breathe all things Idaho State? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your pride in the Bengals. For additional info, including updated team stats, keep scrolling.

Idaho State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brayden Parker 7 11.7 5.9 1.0 0.6 1.0 Miguel Tomley 7 10.3 2.6 2.0 1.0 0.1 Kiree Huie 7 9.6 6.3 0.7 0.6 1.3 Maleek Arington 7 9.0 3.0 3.7 2.0 0.3 Kolton Mitchell 7 8.6 2.7 2.6 1.1 0.1 Isaiah Griffin 7 8.6 5.1 0.4 0.9 0.1 Trent Johnson 7 4.1 2.0 1.4 0.4 0.7 AJ Burgin 7 3.7 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 Briggs Ranstrom 4 1.8 1.8 0.5 1.0 0.0 Gavin Gilstrap 4 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.8 0.5

Idaho State season stats

Idaho State has three wins so far this season (3-4).

The Bengals are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-3 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

As far as its signature win this season, Idaho State defeated the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road on November 21. The final score was 69-55.

The Bengals have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Idaho State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Lindenwood H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Fresno State A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Oregon State A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Montana State H 9:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.