Idaho State (4-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET, on the road against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Upcoming Idaho State games
Idaho State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: America First Event Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Idaho State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Brayden Parker
|9
|12.6
|5.6
|1.0
|0.7
|1.2
|64.2% (43-67)
|42.9% (12-28)
|Kiree Huie
|9
|11.6
|6.7
|0.8
|0.4
|1.1
|53.6% (45-84)
|-
|Miguel Tomley
|9
|10.6
|2.8
|2.2
|0.9
|0.2
|45.5% (35-77)
|38.0% (19-50)
|Isaiah Griffin
|9
|9.2
|5.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0.1
|48.5% (33-68)
|9.1% (1-11)
|Maleek Arington
|9
|8.7
|3.0
|3.7
|1.8
|0.2
|36.5% (23-63)
|25.0% (5-20)
