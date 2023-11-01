Idaho State (4-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET, on the road against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Upcoming Idaho State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Oregon State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Montana State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Montana H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Denver A 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Omaha H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Portland State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Idaho H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Washington H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Montana State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Weber State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Sacramento State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Idaho State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: America First Event Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Idaho State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brayden Parker 9 12.6 5.6 1.0 0.7 1.2 64.2% (43-67) 42.9% (12-28)
Kiree Huie 9 11.6 6.7 0.8 0.4 1.1 53.6% (45-84) -
Miguel Tomley 9 10.6 2.8 2.2 0.9 0.2 45.5% (35-77) 38.0% (19-50)
Isaiah Griffin 9 9.2 5.1 0.6 0.8 0.1 48.5% (33-68) 9.1% (1-11)
Maleek Arington 9 8.7 3.0 3.7 1.8 0.2 36.5% (23-63) 25.0% (5-20)

