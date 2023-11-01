Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Idaho State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Bengals with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Idaho State Bengals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Idaho State team leaders

Want to buy Kacey Spink's jersey? Or another Idaho State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maria Dias 7 10.6 3.3 1.3 1.1 0.1 Laura Bello 7 9.3 7.9 0.6 1.1 1.0 Tasia Jordan 7 8.7 4.0 0.7 0.7 0.4 Kacey Spink 7 7.0 8.9 3.0 2.0 0.6 Sophia Covello 7 6.3 2.1 1.4 0.4 0.0 Alyse Aby 7 4.3 1.7 0.7 0.6 0.1 Halle Wright 4 6.0 3.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 Piper Carlson 7 3.0 2.9 0.3 0.3 0.6 Nika Lokica 7 2.6 2.4 0.9 0.3 0.0 Cam Collman 6 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

Idaho State season stats

Idaho State has put together a 3-4 record on the season so far.

The Bengals are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Idaho State's best win this season came on November 15 in a 70-64 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Bengals have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho State has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bengals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Idaho State games

Check out the Bengals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 BYU A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Montana State A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Montana A 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota H 9:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Idaho State this season.

Check out the Bengals this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.