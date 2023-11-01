Idaho State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bengals are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the BYU Cougars.

Upcoming Idaho State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 BYU A 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Montana State A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Montana A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 South Dakota A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Portland State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Sacramento State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Idaho A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Washington A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Montana State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Weber State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Northern Colorado H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Sacramento State A 9:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Portland State A 5:00 PM

Idaho State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: BYU Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Marriott Center

Top Idaho State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Laura Bello 8 10.3 7.6 0.6 1.0 1.0 42.1% (32-76) -
Maria Dias 8 9.8 3.4 1.5 1.0 0.3 41.3% (31-75) 28.6% (4-14)
Tasia Jordan 8 9.1 4.1 0.6 0.8 0.5 40.5% (32-79) 33.3% (1-3)
Kacey Spink 8 7.1 9.4 3.0 2.0 0.6 30.2% (19-63) 0.0% (0-7)
Sophia Covello 8 6.1 2.4 1.6 0.4 0.0 29.1% (16-55) 27.3% (6-22)

