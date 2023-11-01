Idaho State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bengals are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the BYU Cougars.

Upcoming Idaho State games

Idaho State's next matchup information

Opponent: BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center

Top Idaho State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Laura Bello 8 10.3 7.6 0.6 1.0 1.0 42.1% (32-76) - Maria Dias 8 9.8 3.4 1.5 1.0 0.3 41.3% (31-75) 28.6% (4-14) Tasia Jordan 8 9.1 4.1 0.6 0.8 0.5 40.5% (32-79) 33.3% (1-3) Kacey Spink 8 7.1 9.4 3.0 2.0 0.6 30.2% (19-63) 0.0% (0-7) Sophia Covello 8 6.1 2.4 1.6 0.4 0.0 29.1% (16-55) 27.3% (6-22)

