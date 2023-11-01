With a record of 5-4, the Idaho Vandals' next game is at the Utah Tech Trailblazers, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Idaho games

Idaho's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena

Burns Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Idaho players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Quinn Denker 9 11.4 3.4 2.6 0.4 0.2 43.5% (37-85) 34.1% (15-44) D'Angelo Minnis 9 10.7 2.7 3.4 1.0 0.0 46.7% (35-75) 36.6% (15-41) Julius Mims 9 10.0 7.3 1.3 1.2 1.7 58.2% (39-67) 18.2% (2-11) Terren Frank 9 8.8 4.4 1.0 0.9 0.4 42.7% (32-75) 20.0% (4-20) Kyson Rose 9 8.3 3.8 1.4 0.7 0.7 50.0% (29-58) 36.0% (9-25)

