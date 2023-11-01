With a record of 5-4, the Idaho Vandals' next game is at the Utah Tech Trailblazers, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Idaho games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Stanford A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UC Riverside A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Sacramento State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Portland State H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 St. Thomas H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Washington H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Idaho State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Weber State A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Northern Arizona H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Colorado H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Montana A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Montana State A 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Eastern Washington A 7:30 PM

Idaho's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Tech Trailblazers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Burns Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Idaho players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Quinn Denker 9 11.4 3.4 2.6 0.4 0.2 43.5% (37-85) 34.1% (15-44)
D'Angelo Minnis 9 10.7 2.7 3.4 1.0 0.0 46.7% (35-75) 36.6% (15-41)
Julius Mims 9 10.0 7.3 1.3 1.2 1.7 58.2% (39-67) 18.2% (2-11)
Terren Frank 9 8.8 4.4 1.0 0.9 0.4 42.7% (32-75) 20.0% (4-20)
Kyson Rose 9 8.3 3.8 1.4 0.7 0.7 50.0% (29-58) 36.0% (9-25)

