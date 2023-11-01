Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Idaho game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Vandals with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Idaho team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amalie Langer 6 11.0 2.3 1.5 1.0 0.2 Kennedy Johnson 6 8.8 6.5 1.3 0.7 0.7 Asha Phillips 6 8.7 3.5 1.7 0.7 0.3 Sarah Brans 6 7.8 2.8 0.8 0.0 0.5 Sarah Schmitt 6 7.5 3.8 3.0 0.8 0.2 Hope Butera 6 6.5 8.0 1.2 1.0 1.0 Ashlyn Wallace 6 6.3 1.7 1.0 1.8 0.0 Aspen Caldwell 6 4.0 2.0 1.2 0.2 0.0 Skylar Bea 2 4.0 3.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 Jenna Kilty 3 1.3 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Idaho season stats

Idaho has four wins so far this season (4-2).

The Vandals are 1-2 at home, 2-0 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 19, Idaho captured its signature win of the season, which was a 50-40 road victory.

The Vandals, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Idaho's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Idaho games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Texas A&M-Commerce H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Oregon A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Grand Canyon H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Saint Martin's H 3:30 PM Thu, Dec 28 Sacramento State A 9:30 PM

