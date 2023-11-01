With a record of 4-3, the Idaho Vandals' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oregon Ducks, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Idaho games

Idaho's next matchup information

Opponent: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena

Top Idaho players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amalie Langer 7 10.7 2.1 1.4 0.9 0.1 39.0% (23-59) 29.0% (9-31) Kennedy Johnson 7 9.1 6.9 1.4 0.9 0.6 43.5% (27-62) 36.4% (4-11) Hope Butera 7 8.9 9.1 1.1 0.9 1.0 47.2% (25-53) 0.0% (0-2) Asha Phillips 7 8.6 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.3 40.4% (23-57) 29.4% (5-17) Sarah Schmitt 7 8.0 4.0 3.4 0.9 0.3 31.0% (18-58) 29.2% (7-24)

