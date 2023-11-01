With a record of 4-3, the Idaho Vandals' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oregon Ducks, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Idaho games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Oregon A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Grand Canyon H 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Saint Martin's H 3:30 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Sacramento State A 9:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Portland State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Denver A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Chicago State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Washington H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Idaho State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Weber State H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Northern Arizona A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Colorado A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Montana H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Montana State H 5:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Sacramento State H 9:00 PM

Idaho's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oregon Ducks
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Matthew Knight Arena

Top Idaho players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amalie Langer 7 10.7 2.1 1.4 0.9 0.1 39.0% (23-59) 29.0% (9-31)
Kennedy Johnson 7 9.1 6.9 1.4 0.9 0.6 43.5% (27-62) 36.4% (4-11)
Hope Butera 7 8.9 9.1 1.1 0.9 1.0 47.2% (25-53) 0.0% (0-2)
Asha Phillips 7 8.6 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.3 40.4% (23-57) 29.4% (5-17)
Sarah Schmitt 7 8.0 4.0 3.4 0.9 0.3 31.0% (18-58) 29.2% (7-24)

