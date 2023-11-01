Jazz vs. Grizzlies November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center, take on the Utah Jazz (0-1). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSE
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen recorded 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year. He also sank 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per contest (seventh in league).
- Per game, Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Walker Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 72.0% of his shots from the field.
- John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).
- Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.0 boards.
- Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 boards.
- Xavier Tillman's stats last season were 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|118.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
